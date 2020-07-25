BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 314.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fastenal by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 528,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 312,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.74 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at $956,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,570 shares of company stock worth $5,013,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

