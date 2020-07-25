BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $53.58 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92.

