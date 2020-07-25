BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 172.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,042.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of EMLC opened at $31.61 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $35.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

