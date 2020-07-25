BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes $298,000 Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 639.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 517.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 50.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 126.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SERV opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

