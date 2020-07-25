Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $80,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $89.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

