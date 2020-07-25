BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,077 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Umpqua by 100.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 771.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Umpqua by 499,050.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter worth $113,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.