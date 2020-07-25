BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Cognex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cognex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

