BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Norges Bank bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $47,458,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $19,357,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after acquiring an additional 567,849 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 167.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 744,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 466,194 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 729,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 398,992 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

