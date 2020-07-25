BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after buying an additional 829,282 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after acquiring an additional 708,667 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Square by 44.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,028 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,755,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.72 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.45. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,300,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $223,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,972.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Square from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.37.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

