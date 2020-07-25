Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,301,000 after buying an additional 2,139,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,304,000 after buying an additional 344,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,263,000 after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,131,000 after buying an additional 107,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

