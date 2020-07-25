Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells $14,856.00 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $14,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,584.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $11,661.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $52.70 on Friday. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,054.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,339,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,054,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,388,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

