Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) Director Sells C$17,851.60 in Stock

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) Director Gordon Keep sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$17,851.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,215.19.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Klondike Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45.

Get Klondike Gold alerts:

About Klondike Gold

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 553 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims, including McKinnon Creek.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.