Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) Director Sells C$17,851.60 in Stock

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) Director Gordon Keep sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$17,851.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,215.19.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Klondike Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45.
About Klondike Gold
