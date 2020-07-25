Insider Selling: Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Sells $19,341.84 in Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Stephen C. Dow sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $19,341.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,808.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.75 and a beta of 1.09. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $39.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. Smart Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Smart Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Smart Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGH. Barclays cut shares of Smart Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

