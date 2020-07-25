Nora Scheinkestel Buys 11,300 Shares of Ausnet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) Stock

Ausnet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) insider Nora Scheinkestel acquired 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,775.00 ($13,544.52).

Ausnet Services Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.47 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.02 ($1.38). The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.91, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This is a positive change from Ausnet Services’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Ausnet Services’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

AusNet Services Ltd engages in energy delivery services business in Australia. The company operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Commercial Energy Services segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users in eastern Victoria.

