Frederick William Davidson Sells 20,000 Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT) Stock

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT) Director Frederick William Davidson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,272.50.

Frederick William Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 2nd, Frederick William Davidson sold 24,000 shares of IMPACT Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$17,040.00.

IMPACT Silver Corp has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 million and a P/E ratio of -28.97.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

