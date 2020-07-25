Donghyun Thomas Hwang Sells 632 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 632 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $24,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,325.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 189 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $7,125.30.

On Monday, July 6th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $36.44 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

