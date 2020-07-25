Daniel Bradbury Sells 3,750 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $156,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $308,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $138,787.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $139,537.50.

Shares of CSTL opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.64.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 153.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

