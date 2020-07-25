Brokerages Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes $298,000 Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes $298,000 Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc
Camden Property Trust Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
Camden Property Trust Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report