Brokerages Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

