Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $1.12. Emcor Group reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

EME opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Emcor Group has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emcor Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,069,000 after purchasing an additional 408,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Emcor Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Emcor Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emcor Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emcor Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 952,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 225,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

