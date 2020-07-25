Deutsche Bank Boosts TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target to $38.00

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.