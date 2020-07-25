Citigroup Raises TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target to $42.00

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMTD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.85.

AMTD opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes $298,000 Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes $298,000 Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc
Camden Property Trust Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
Camden Property Trust Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report