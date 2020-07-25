Citigroup Raises TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target to $42.00

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMTD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.85.

AMTD opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

