Brokerages Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Post $0.54 EPS

Analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. Consolidated Edison posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

NYSE ED opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,622 shares of company stock valued at $190,467. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

