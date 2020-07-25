Kevin Bruce Yankton Sells 1,629 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
VREX opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
