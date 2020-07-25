Kevin Bruce Yankton Sells 1,629 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VREX opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

