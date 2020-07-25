Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Purchases C$21,500.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,456,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,806,130.74.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,750.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Robert Wares purchased 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Robert Wares purchased 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Robert Wares purchased 41,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,297.50.

On Friday, May 22nd, Robert Wares purchased 45,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,110.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Robert Wares purchased 84,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,025.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$20,750.00.

On Monday, May 25th, Robert Wares acquired 11,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$4,715.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.87. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.62.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

