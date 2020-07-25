Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CDXS stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth $16,672,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 660,598 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth $5,472,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Codexis by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,087,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,615,000 after acquiring an additional 299,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Codexis by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 553,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 252,456 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

