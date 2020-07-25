RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

RDI Reit (LON:RDI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised RDI Reit to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.98) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 101.67 ($1.25).

Get RDI Reit alerts:

LON:RDI opened at GBX 88 ($1.08) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91. The stock has a market cap of $334.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.78. RDI Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 41.55 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.22 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RDI Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDI Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.