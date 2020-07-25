Capital One Financial Comments on Baker Hughes Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

BKR stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $361,242,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

