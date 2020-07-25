Mizuho Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $80.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.