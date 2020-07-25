Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Trading Up 2.9%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07, approximately 145,322 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,196,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Dawson James raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 140.34%. Research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,580 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

