FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ally Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

ALLY opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 936,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 189,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $687,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

