W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $60.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.13.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

