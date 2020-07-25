Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on VET. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.21). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 373.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vermilion Energy (VET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.