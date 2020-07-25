Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Auryn Resources from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of AUG stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Auryn Resources has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.40.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auryn Resources stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.16% of Auryn Resources worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auryn Resources (AUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.