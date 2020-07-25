Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Trading Down 7.3%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 110,486 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,860,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTNP shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,909.37% and a negative net margin of 437.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 320,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.