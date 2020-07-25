AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.00

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 6309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.74.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 29,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,607,172.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $53,455.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,993.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,164 shares of company stock worth $8,239,514. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AAON by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in AAON by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in AAON by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AAON by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

