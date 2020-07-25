Credit Suisse Group Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $65.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.70.

WPM opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.59, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

