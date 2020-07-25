Credit Suisse Group Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $65.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.70.
WPM opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.59, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
