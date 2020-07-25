Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $240.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 14,094 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $107,537.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568,377 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,716.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,626 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $306,726.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 633,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,118.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 57.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after buying an additional 1,170,509 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $4,078,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $2,504,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $1,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

