Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) to “Buy”

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRWH. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

TRWH opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Twin River Worldwide has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $644.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRWH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

