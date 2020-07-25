TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $101.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,715.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $15,609,756.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,553,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,894 shares of company stock worth $17,988,156. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in TransUnion by 174.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

