Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after buying an additional 535,067 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after buying an additional 444,246 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,888,000 after buying an additional 787,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after buying an additional 822,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Targa Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,990,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after buying an additional 192,102 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

