TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE:TPH opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.67. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

