TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.
NYSE:TPH opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.67. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
