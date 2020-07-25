DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9,790.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

