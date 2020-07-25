Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

GPK stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 40,722 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $1,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.