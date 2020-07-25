FY2021 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Ltd Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHP. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BHP Group has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,337,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,199,000 after buying an additional 21,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 23,754.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 421,650 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $32,181,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 227,166.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

