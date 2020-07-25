ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.27% of ePlus worth $27,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ePlus by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11. ePlus Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. ePlus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

