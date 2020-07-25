Apache (NYSE:APA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of APA stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC raised its position in Apache by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apache by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apache by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.