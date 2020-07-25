TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TTEC. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. TTEC has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. TTEC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in TTEC by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TTEC by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 30.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TTEC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.