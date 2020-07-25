Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.83.

TMO opened at $406.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $420.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.96 and its 200 day moving average is $332.49. The stock has a market cap of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,843,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

