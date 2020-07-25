Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,015.00 at Piper Sandler

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $843.00 to $1,015.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $929.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $900.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.72. Shopify has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,074.98. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of -801.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shopify by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

