Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,015.00 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $843.00 to $1,015.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $929.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $900.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.72. Shopify has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,074.98. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of -801.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shopify by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ePlus Inc. Shares Bought by State Street Corp
ePlus Inc. Shares Bought by State Street Corp
Apache Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Apache Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
TTEC Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley
TTEC Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink
Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink
Shopify PT Raised to $1,015.00 at Piper Sandler
Shopify PT Raised to $1,015.00 at Piper Sandler
Ascena Retail Group Shares Down 24%
Ascena Retail Group Shares Down 24%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report