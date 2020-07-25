Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Shares Down 24%

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)’s stock price dropped 24% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 116,525 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 833,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 580.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 150,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

